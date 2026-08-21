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Military dismisses probe claims against Former CDS Oppong-Peprah as ‘malicious’

Source: Myjoyonline.com  
  21 August 2026 12:59pm
Major General Thomas Oppong-Peprah Photo source: Ghana Armed Forces
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The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) have refuted recent media reports suggesting that former Chief of the Defence Staff (CDS), Gen Thomas Oppong-Peprah, is currently under investigation for alleged infractions

In a press release issued on Friday, the military’s Department of Public Relations described the reports as "malicious" and "groundless."

The statement, which was signed by the Acting Director General of Public Relations, Capt Veronica Adzo Arhin, declared that no such probe is being conducted by the military.

"The attention of the Ghana Armed Forces has been drawn to a malicious news item alleging that General Thomas Oppong-Peprah, former Chief of the Defence Staff and the current Deputy High Commissioner to Canada, is under probe by the Ghana Armed Forces for various infractions," the statement read.

"The Ghana Armed Forces wishes to state emphatically that the story is false and groundless. No such investigation is being undertaken."

Gen Oppong-Peprah, who served as the head of Ghana's military, currently holds the diplomatic position of Deputy High Commissioner to Canada.

The military has urged the public to disregard the report and cease the spread of what they term "misinformation."

GAF called on all well-meaning citizens to ignore the claims and rely on official channels for accurate information regarding the military and its former senior officers.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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