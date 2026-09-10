National

I remain fully committed to judicial independence – Mahama

Source: Emma Ankrah  
  10 September 2026 5:26pm
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

President John Mahama has reaffirmed his commitment to protecting judicial independence, stressing that it is essential to safeguarding the rights of citizens.

Addressing the newly sworn-in Supreme Court Justices, President Mahama said judicial independence is not a privilege for judges but a protection that ensures citizens receive fair treatment before the courts.

“As President, I remain fully committed to judicial independence,” he said.

"Judicial independence is not a privilege granted to judges for their personal benefit. It is a protection that is afforded to citizens so that their rights may be determined fairly, even when the issues before the courts are difficult, unpopular, or politically sensitive."

He, however, stressed that judicial independence must be accompanied by accountability, discipline and fidelity to the judicial oath.

President Mahama said public confidence in the judiciary depends not only on the soundness of court decisions but also on the conduct of judges, the accessibility of the courts and the timely delivery of justice.

“Justice delayed continues to impose immense hardship on our ordinary citizens,” he said.

He warned that prolonged cases, avoidable adjournments and delays in delivering judgments weaken public confidence and can amount to a denial of justice.

The President therefore urged the judiciary to pursue reforms that improve efficiency, embrace appropriate technology and make justice more accessible to all Ghanaians, regardless of their income, status or geographical location.

He also called on the Supreme Court to communicate its reasoning with “extreme clarity”, saying clear and well-reasoned judgments would strengthen the law and promote public respect and trust in the judiciary.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group