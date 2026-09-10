I remain fully committed to judicial independence – Mahama

President John Mahama has reaffirmed his commitment to protecting judicial independence, stressing that it is essential to safeguarding the rights of citizens.

Addressing the newly sworn-in Supreme Court Justices, President Mahama said judicial independence is not a privilege for judges but a protection that ensures citizens receive fair treatment before the courts.

“As President, I remain fully committed to judicial independence,” he said.

"Judicial independence is not a privilege granted to judges for their personal benefit. It is a protection that is afforded to citizens so that their rights may be determined fairly, even when the issues before the courts are difficult, unpopular, or politically sensitive."

He, however, stressed that judicial independence must be accompanied by accountability, discipline and fidelity to the judicial oath.

President Mahama said public confidence in the judiciary depends not only on the soundness of court decisions but also on the conduct of judges, the accessibility of the courts and the timely delivery of justice.

“Justice delayed continues to impose immense hardship on our ordinary citizens,” he said.

He warned that prolonged cases, avoidable adjournments and delays in delivering judgments weaken public confidence and can amount to a denial of justice.

The President therefore urged the judiciary to pursue reforms that improve efficiency, embrace appropriate technology and make justice more accessible to all Ghanaians, regardless of their income, status or geographical location.

He also called on the Supreme Court to communicate its reasoning with “extreme clarity”, saying clear and well-reasoned judgments would strengthen the law and promote public respect and trust in the judiciary.

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