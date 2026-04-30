Minority cries ‘political persecution’ over arrest of Maxwell Kofi Jumah

Audio By Carbonatix
The Minority in Parliament has strongly criticised the arrest and continued detention of Maxwell Kofi Jumah, describing the move as politically motivated and an attempt to silence opposition voices.
In a statement issued on April 29, the caucus accused the government of deploying state institutions to target political opponents, arguing that the circumstances surrounding Mr Jumah’s arrest by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) raise serious concerns.
The Minority further alleged that the development forms part of a broader strategy to intimidate members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and weaken their ability to effectively scrutinise government actions.
It also referenced an earlier incident on April 14, 2026, when EOCO officers reportedly raided Mr Jumah’s residence in Atonsu, Kumasi, in his absence and seized personal belongings, including a laptop and keys.
Describing the actions as unlawful, the caucus argued that they violated Mr Jumah’s constitutional right to privacy, pointing to Article 18(2) of the 1992 Constitution.
“The pattern of conduct is unmistakable and deliberate: a raid to intimidate; a seizure of personal property to destabilise; and a formal arrest to send a chilling message across the entire NPP,” the statement said, adding, “The goal of this Government is to weaken the NPP as a political force capable of holding the Mahama administration accountable. That agenda will fail.”
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