Minority demands Mahama-Ramaphosa talks over attacks on Ghanaians in South Africa

The Minority Caucus on Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee is calling for immediate presidential-level intervention over fresh xenophobic attacks on Ghanaians and other African nationals in South Africa.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, April 29, the caucus said recent incidents reported in KwaZulu-Natal, Durban and Gauteng point to a disturbing pattern of violence targeting foreign nationals, including Ghanaian traders and residents.

The statement, signed by the Ranking Member on the Foreign Affairs Committee and Damongo MP, Samuel Abu Jinapor, said Ghanaian-owned businesses had come under attack while some individuals had reportedly been assaulted and harassed.

“Ghanaian-owned businesses have been targeted, individuals have been harassed and assaulted, and, in some instances, access to essential services has been obstructed,” the statement said.

The Minority rejected claims often made during such attacks that foreign nationals are responsible for crime or economic hardship in South Africa.

It described those accusations as baseless and said they “must be rejected without hesitation.”

The caucus also referenced the widely circulated assault of Emmanuel Asamoah, saying the incident had exposed the seriousness of the situation.

“The assault on Emmanuel Asamoah, which has circulated widely, brings the reality of these attacks into sharp focus,” it stated.

According to the Minority, some of the reported attacks allegedly took place in the presence of law enforcement officers who failed to intervene effectively.

The caucus acknowledged steps already taken by Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, including engagements with South African authorities and the provision of consular support to affected Ghanaians.

However, it insisted that stronger action is now needed.

While recognising the minister’s efforts, the statement said: “What is required is measurable action.”

The Minority is demanding direct engagement between President John Dramani Mahama and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa to secure firm commitments on the protection of Ghanaians and enforcement against perpetrators.

It also called for additional consular support for Ghanaians in affected areas, formal escalation of the matter to the African Union, and a coordinated ECOWAS response.

In addition, the caucus wants Ghana to push for concrete outcomes, including arrests, prosecutions, practical protection measures for foreign nationals, and possible compensation for victims.

“To Ghanaians affected by these developments, we urge you to remain cautious and to stay in contact with the High Commission,” the statement added. “Your safety is of paramount importance.”

The Minority noted that President Ramaphosa has publicly condemned the attacks, but said statements alone would not be enough.

“These are necessary first steps,” it said, urging decisive follow-up measures.

The latest concerns come against the backdrop of recurring xenophobic violence in South Africa over the years, which has affected nationals from several African countries, including Ghana, Nigeria, Zimbabwe and Mozambique.

The caucus said relations among African countries must be guided by solidarity and responsibility.

“The ties between African nations are built on mutual respect and shared responsibility,” it said. “Those principles must be upheld in practice, especially at moments such as this.”

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