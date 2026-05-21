Mobile Money transactions hit GH¢493.2bn in April 2026 – BoG

Mobile money transactions in Ghana reached a total value of GH¢493.2 billion in April 2026, involving 967 million transactions, according to the Bank of Ghana’s latest Summary of Economic and Financial Data for May 2026.

The figures show continued expansion in the country’s digital payments sector, rising from GH¢484.6 billion recorded in March 2026, reflecting sustained growth in mobile financial services usage nationwide.

The report also indicated an increase in registered mobile money accounts, which rose to 83 million in April 2026 from 80.5 million in December 2025. Active accounts stood at 26 million, while registered agents climbed to 992,000, with 534,000 actively operating.

Mobile money float balances also increased to GH¢36.7 billion in April from GH¢35.4 billion in March, signalling higher liquidity within the ecosystem.

Meanwhile, interoperability transactions recorded GH¢5.8 billion across 31.7 million transactions.

Other payment channels also saw significant activity, with cheque clearing valued at GH¢36.6 billion from 413,000 transactions and Automated Clearing House Direct Credit transactions reaching GH¢13.5 billion from 816,000 transactions.

Instant Pay transfers through the Ghana Interbank Payment and Settlement Systems rose to GH¢79 billion, up from GH¢71.5 billion in March, with nearly 19.9 million transactions recorded.

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