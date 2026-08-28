Motor crash kills Immigration officer, leaves policeman in critical condition 

An immigration officer has been killed, and a colleague police officer is in critical condition after their motorbike crashed at Assin Fosu.

The deceased, identified as Amoako and popularly known as Ahuoden, was a pillion rider while the police officer was the rider.

The two officers were travelling from ‘Finest,’ a popular Pub, towards the Assin Fosu main lorry station when the motorbike reportedly veered off the road and crashed at about 01:00 hours.

An eyewitness said some people at the scene quickly rushed the victims to St Francis Xavier Hospital, but medical officers pronounced the Immigration officer dead on arrival.

The police officer sustained fractures to his left arm and leg and is currently on admission, receiving treatment.

Personnel from the Central North Regional Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD), later visited the scene, conveyed the damaged motorbike for further examination, and commenced investigations into the circumstances surrounding the crash.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.