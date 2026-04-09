MPs, institutions deepen support for Ghana Sports Fund with fresh contributions

Members of Parliament and institutions have renewed financial support for the Ghana Sports Fund, strengthening its resource base as stakeholders intensify efforts to promote sports development and athlete support across the country.

Official records from the Parliamentary Service show that 11 Members of Parliament collectively contributed GH¢269,000 through payroll deductions in February 2026, reflecting a structured and coordinated commitment by lawmakers to the fund. The contributions, ranging between GH¢10,000 and GH¢30,000, represent one of the most significant direct parliamentary supports to the fund in recent months.

In March 2026, additional support came from both institutions and political leaders. The Ghana Olympic Committee donated GH¢40,000, while Enus Company Limited contributed GH¢30,000, further strengthening the fund’s capacity to support national sporting programmes.

Several prominent Members of Parliament also made notable individual donations, highlighting growing political commitment to prioritising sports development. The MPs include Richard Acheampong, MP for Bia East; Dickson Kyere-Duah, MP for Berekum West; Mahama Ayariga, Majority Leader; Kofi Iddie Adams, Minister of Sports and Recreation; Cassiel Ato Forson, Minister of Finance; Fred Kwesi Agbenyo, MP for Guan; Joseph Kumah, MP for Kintampo North; Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, Majority Chief Whip; Kwame Governs Agbodza, Minister for Roads and Highways; Kweku George Ricketts-Hagan, MP for Cape Coast South; and Comfort Doyoe Cudjoe-Ghansah, MP for Ada.

Their collective contributions signal a unified approach among policymakers to reinforce the financial foundation of sports in Ghana, with a focus on athlete development, infrastructure expansion and improved international competitiveness.

Administrator of the fund, Dr David Kofi Wuaku, commended the donors for their commitment and called for sustained national support.

Administrator of Sports Fund, Dr David Kofi Wuaku.

“The Ghana Sports Fund is established to provide a sustainable and dedicated source of funding to support the development, promotion, and management of sports in Ghana, including the preparation and participation of national teams in international competitions,” he stated.

Dr Wuaku stressed that while government funding remains critical, increased involvement from Parliament and private institutions is essential to bridging financial gaps and ensuring long-term growth in the sector.

He further urged corporate bodies, civil society organisations and individuals to emulate the gesture, noting that consistent contributions will play a decisive role in unlocking the full potential of Ghanaian athletes.

The Ghana Sports Fund continues to serve as a key mechanism for mobilising resources for sports development, with the latest round of donations expected to support ongoing programmes and preparations for upcoming international competitions.

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