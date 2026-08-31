My chances are good – Paul Afoko confident of clearing NPP vetting in National Chairman race

Former National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Paul Afoko, has expressed confidence in his chances of clearing the party’s vetting process as he seeks to return to the National Chairmanship position.

Speaking to the media after the vetting, he said he was satisfied with his performance and was optimistic about being cleared to continue in the race.

When asked to rate his chances of successfully passing the vetting, he responded: “Good, good, really good.”

He said he was confident because he believed he had adequately answered the questions put to him and saw no indication that the committee was dissatisfied with his responses.

“I don’t think there was anything that I couldn’t answer and I had no indication that anybody was dissatisfied with my answers, so my chances, I rate them as good,” he said.

Mr Afoko, who was the first aspirant to appear before the vetting committee on Monday, August 31, praised the committee for what he described as a fair, firm and thorough exercise.

He said he was particularly impressed by the calibre of the committee members and the quality of questions put to him.

“The process, I believe, was fair, it was firm, and in fact there was a lot of frank discussion,” Mr Afoko said.

He said some of the questions asked by the committee were unexpected and had challenged him to think on his feet.

According to him, those questions could also influence aspects of his plans for the party as he seeks to help position the NPP ahead of the 2028 general election.

“The calibre of the committee is not small. The way they posed certain questions that even I had not anticipated, some of them I definitely am going to include in my strategy planning for the party going to 2028,” he said.

“Trust me, the committee has been, the calibre is good.”

Mr Afoko declined to disclose the specific issues discussed during the exercise, explaining that he had signed a confidentiality agreement before appearing before the committee.

He said the questions centred partly on strategies, particularly those relevant to the party’s efforts to return to power in 2028.

When asked about the strategies discussed, he said the committee did not necessarily give him strategies but challenged him with questions about his own plans.

“It’s not the question of strategies that they mentioned but questions that they asked about certain strategies and those questions then get you thinking on your feet, and I think it’s good,” he said.

He insisted that he could not go into further detail because of the confidentiality undertaking he had signed.

“I signed a document before they started questioning me. I signed a confidentiality document. I cannot talk about it, especially when it is going to be strategy, especially when we are going to use that strategy to try to get into power in 2028,” Mr Afoko said.

“So forgive me if I don’t go into that.”

Mr Afoko also said his campaign to become the NPP’s National Chairman was progressing steadily.

He said he had already visited several regions as part of his campaign and would resume his nationwide engagements after the vetting.

“For me, I know that the campaign is going well. So far, I have done quite a few regions, and after today, I am setting off to continue campaigning around the country,” he said.

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