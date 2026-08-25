Judge NPP chairmanship candidates on merit, not geographical grounds – Paul Afoko

New Patriotic Party (NPP) National Chairmanship aspirant Paul Afoko has urged delegates to elect the party’s next chairman based on competence, integrity and experience rather than geographical considerations.

Mr Afoko made the call after filing his nomination at the NPP headquarters in Accra on Tuesday, August 25, 2026.

His comments follow arguments within the party that the next National Chairman should not come from northern Ghana because the party’s presidential candidate, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, also hails from the region.

“Recently, some have suggested that because our Presidential Candidate comes from the northern part of our country, the next National Chairman should not also come from northern Ghana,” he said.

“I respect the right of every Patriot to make an argument. But I respectfully disagree.”

Mr Afoko argued that the NPP’s constitution establishes the party as a national political organisation and does not impose geographical restrictions on its leadership.

“Our Constitution tells us that the New Patriotic Party is a national Party, structured and operated on a national basis. And that principle matters,” he said.

“The NPP has never been a federation of geographical enclaves whose leadership positions must be shared according to latitude.”

The former NPP National Chairman said delegates should instead assess the candidates based on their leadership qualities, experience and ability to unite and reorganise the party ahead of the 2028 general election.

“Let us judge every candidate by competence, integrity, experience, temperament and the ability to do the job,” he told delegates.

“Let us not create geographical barriers that our Constitution does not create.”

Mr Afoko also rejected attempts to portray Dr Bawumia as a leader representing only northern Ghana, stressing that his election as the NPP’s presidential candidate gave him a national mandate.

“Dr Bawumia was not elected to represent northern Ghana. He was elected to lead the New Patriotic Party,” he said.

“And I am not seeking to become Chairman of northern Ghana. I am seeking to become National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party of Ghana.”

Using the party’s elephant symbol to underscore his call for unity, Mr Afoko said the NPP needed strength across all regions to improve its chances of returning to government in 2028.

“The elephant has no northern leg and southern leg. Every leg belongs to the same elephant—and every leg must be strong if the elephant is to move forward,” he said.

He urged party members to avoid geographical divisions and instead focus on building a united national organisation capable of regaining the confidence of Ghanaians.

“Let us not divide ourselves by geography when our greatest task is to unite Ghana behind the New Patriotic Party,” Mr Afoko added.

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