NPP vetting was candid and went beyond routine questions – Afoko

Audio By Carbonatix
National Chairman hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Paul Awentami Afoko, says his vetting was characterised by frank and wide-ranging discussions with the committee.
Mr Afoko said the process went beyond what he described as a routine exercise, with the committee posing questions that tested him on issues he had not anticipated.
“There was a lot of frank discussion,” Mr Afoko told journalists after his vetting at the NPP’s Greater Accra Regional headquarters in Kokomlemle.
He described the process as fair and firm, praising the calibre of the vetting committee.
“The process, I believe, was fair. It was firm. And, in fact, there was a lot of frank discussion, and the calibre of the committee is not small,” he said.
Mr Afoko said some of the questions raised during the session were unexpected but could ultimately inform his strategy for helping the party return to power in 2028.
“The way they posed certain questions that even I had not anticipated, some of them I will definitely include in my strategy planning for the party going into 2028,” he said.
Afoko declines to disclose details
Despite describing the discussions as frank, Mr Afoko declined to disclose the specific issues discussed during the vetting.
He explained that he had signed a confidentiality agreement before the session and was therefore unable to discuss the details, particularly matters relating to his proposed strategy for the 2028 elections.
“I signed a document before they started questioning me, a confidentiality document. I can't discuss it, especially when it involves the strategy we plan to use to get into power in 2028. So forgive me if I don’t go into that,” he said.
Mr Afoko, however, expressed confidence in his performance, saying he had no reason to believe the committee was dissatisfied with his responses.
“I didn’t think there was anything that I couldn’t answer, and I had no indication that anybody was dissatisfied with my answers. So I rate my chances as good,” he said.
Campaign continues
The former NPP National Chairman said his campaign was gathering momentum across the country, with several regions already covered.
“I know that the campaign is going well. I have done quite a few regions so far, and after today I am setting off to continue campaigning around the country,” he added.
The vetting forms part of the NPP’s internal processes ahead of its national elections, as the party seeks to reorganise and position itself for the 2028 general elections.
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