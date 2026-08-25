Paul Afoko files NPP chairmanship nomination, promises to reunite party ahead of 2028

Paul Afoko

Former New Patriotic Party (NPP) National Chairman Paul Afoko has formally filed his nomination to contest the party’s National Chairmanship election, pledging to reunite the party, strengthen its grassroots structures and lead efforts to return it to power in 2028.

Mr Afoko submitted his completed nomination forms at the NPP headquarters in Accra on Tuesday, August 25, 2026.

Addressing party executives, delegates and supporters after the filing, he said his decision was motivated by the need to rebuild confidence, restore unity and strengthen the party ahead of the 2028 general election.

“I have formally submitted my nomination to serve once again as National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party. I do so with humility. I do so with gratitude. But above all, I do so with an abiding faith in the New Patriotic Party and in its capacity to rise again,” he said.

Mr Afoko said his campaign would be anchored on three objectives: “Reunite. Reorganise. Recapture.”

He called for an end to divisions created by previous internal contests and said all members, regardless of the candidates they supported, must have equal opportunities within the party.

“There cannot be one NPP for those who supported Candidate A and another NPP for those who supported Candidate B,” he said.

“There is only one New Patriotic Party. And every Patriot must have a place in it.”

Focus on grassroots

Mr Afoko also pledged to strengthen the party’s grassroots structures, particularly polling station executives and constituency organisations.

He said his plans would also prioritise the party’s communications structures, women and youth, arguing that the NPP’s efforts to return to government must begin immediately rather than in the months leading up to the 2028 election.

“Our journey back to government in 2028 does not begin in December 2028. It begins now,” he said.

The former chairman further pledged to work closely with the party’s presidential candidate, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, if elected to lead the party.

“If you elect me National Chairman, I will work loyally and tirelessly with Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to return the New Patriotic Party to government in 2028,” Mr Afoko said.

Rejects regional considerations

Mr Afoko also rejected arguments that the choice of NPP National Chairman should be influenced by regional considerations because Dr Bawumia is from northern Ghana.

He urged delegates to assess candidates based on their competence, integrity, experience and temperament rather than their geographical background.

“Let us judge every candidate by competence, integrity, experience, temperament, and the ability to do the job,” he said.

He added: “Let us not create geographical barriers that our Constitution does not create.”

Mr Afoko’s filing formally places him in the NPP’s National Chairmanship race as the party prepares to elect new national officers ahead of its 2028 campaign.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.