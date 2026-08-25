I’ll be chairman for every NPP member, not one faction – Paul Afoko

Audio By Carbonatix
New Patriotic Party (NPP) National Chairmanship aspirant Paul Afoko has pledged to lead an inclusive administration and serve every member of the party if elected, irrespective of their faction, preferred candidate, region or generation.
Addressing party delegates after filing his nomination at the NPP headquarters in Accra on Tuesday, 25 August 2026, the former NPP National Chairman said internal contests had created divisions, strained friendships and caused some members to be labelled merely for supporting particular candidates.
“There cannot be one NPP for those who supported Candidate A and another NPP for those who supported Candidate B,” he said.
“There cannot be an NPP of the powerful and another NPP for the forgotten grassroots member. There is only one New Patriotic Party. And every Patriot must have a place in it,” he added.
Mr Afoko promised not to use the chairmanship to pursue personal grievances or reward one faction at the expense of others.
“If you elect me National Chairman, I will come into office with no enemies to punish, no scores to settle and no faction to reward at the expense of another,” he stated.
“I have lived through difficult experiences in this Party. But I refuse to allow yesterday’s pain to become tomorrow’s programme.”
Mr Afoko, whose previous tenure as National Chairman ended amid a prolonged internal dispute, said he was returning to seek the position without resentment.
“I return without bitterness. I return without rancour. I return because this Party is bigger than any individual, including Paul Afoko,” he said.
He also appealed to his fellow contestants to regard the election as an internal democratic exercise rather than a battle between political enemies.
“You are not my enemies. You are my brothers and fellow Patriots,” he told them.
“We may compete for a position, but when this election is over, we must still belong to the same family and fight together for the same victory.”
Presenting what he described as a contract with delegates, Mr Afoko promised not to limit his leadership to any faction, candidate, region or generation.
“I will not be Chairman for one faction. I will not be Chairman for one candidate. I will not be Chairman for one region. I will not be Chairman for one generation,” he declared.
“I will be Chairman for every member of the New Patriotic Party.”
He said his administration would accommodate both supporters and opponents, as well as longstanding members and young people who join the party in the future.
“Those who supported me and those who did not. Those who stood with me in difficult times and those who stood elsewhere. Those who have been in this Party for fifty years and the young person who joins us tomorrow. Everyone,” he said.
Mr Afoko maintained that the NPP could only become strong enough to defeat its political opponents when its members stopped treating one another as enemies.
He has anchored his campaign on three objectives: “Reunite, Reorganise and Recapture”, as the party positions itself to challenge for political power in the 2028 general election.
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