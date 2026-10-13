Nana Akwasi Awuah says Auditor-General began PMMC audits in September 2024

Former Precious Minerals Marketing Company (PMMC) Managing Director, Nana Akwasi Awuah, says the Auditor-General began work on the company’s outstanding financial audits in September 2024, following a request he submitted earlier that month.

His comments come after a report from GoldBod’s appearance before Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee on Tuesday, October 13, 2026, suggested that PMMC’s books and accounts for 2020 to 2024 had remained unaudited until new management requested an audit in 2025.

In a statement responding to the report, Mr Awuah said he formally wrote to the Auditor-General on September 2, 2024, requesting a multi-year audit covering the period.

He added that Parliament’s Select Committee on State Enterprises subsequently wrote to the Auditor-General in support of his request.

“The Auditor General accordingly put together a team that immediately commenced work in the same month of September 2024,” he said.

Mr Awuah explained that the delay in completing the audits stemmed from bureaucratic challenges surrounding the appointment of a new external auditor by the Ghana Audit Service.

He insisted that the delay was not caused by management and said the final reports were completed, signed and submitted in April and June 2025.

He further cited a performance audit conducted by the Auditor-General in 2023, describing it as the first of its kind at PMMC in about two decades.

According to him, the audits provided a record of the company’s financial position and demonstrated the improvements made before the end of 2024.

Mr Awuah said PMMC had been turned around by the end of that year, creating a firm foundation for the establishment of GoldBod as its successor.

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