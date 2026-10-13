PMMC was turned around by end of 2024 before GoldBod’s establishment – Awuah

Audio By Carbonatix
Former Managing Director of the Precious Minerals Marketing Company (PMMC), Nana Akwasi Awuah, has defended his tenure, insisting that the company had been turned around by the end of 2024 before the establishment of its successor, the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod).
In a statement issued on Tuesday, October 13, 2026, Mr Awuah said the final financial audit reports covering PMMC’s books from 2020 to 2024 demonstrated that the company had struggled during the period but had made significant progress by the close of 2024.
“It is instructive to note that the final audit reports over the years in question demonstrate a struggling PMMC which was eventually turned around by year end of 2024,” he said.
His comments follow GoldBod’s engagement with Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee, during which a report indicated that PMMC’s accounts had not been audited for the years 2020 to 2024 until the new management requested an audit in 2025.
Mr Awuah disputed the impression that the audits were initiated only after the change in management, stating that he had written to the Auditor-General on September 2, 2024, to request a comprehensive audit of the company’s accounts for the five-year period.
He said the process was delayed by bureaucratic challenges associated with appointing a new external auditor, adding that the Auditor-General’s team began work in September 2024 after receiving the request.
The final audit reports were subsequently concluded, signed and submitted in April and June 2025, he said.
Mr Awuah also pointed to a performance audit conducted by the Auditor-General in 2023, which he described as the first of its kind at PMMC in about two decades.
He maintained that the company’s turnaround by the end of 2024 established a firm foundation for GoldBod’s creation, pushing back against any suggestion that the previous management had failed to initiate the audit process.
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