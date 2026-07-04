NDC threatens NPP’s popularity and dominance – Paul Afoko warns

Former New Patriotic Party (NPP) National Chairman and aspiring National Chairman, Paul Afoko, has warned that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is becoming an increasingly formidable political force, urging the NPP to heal its internal divisions or risk further electoral setbacks.

Speaking on Nhyira FM’s Kro Yi Mu Nsem on Friday, July 3, 2026, Mr. Afoko said the NDC’s recent electoral gains point to deeper structural challenges within the NPP that must be addressed ahead of the 2028 general elections.

He cited the party’s significant decline in parliamentary representation as evidence that the NPP is facing serious internal difficulties.

“The NDC is a threat to our party. Dropping from 160 to 80 MPs shows the party is unwell. Not long ago, there was a belief that in the Ashanti Region, especially Bantama, even if you were an animal and contested on the NPP ticket, you would not lose. That mentality is gone now,” he told host Nana Ampratwum.

Mr. Afoko also expressed concern over the NDC’s victories in constituencies traditionally regarded as NPP strongholds, including Wenchi in the Bono Region and Yendi in the Northern Region.

“I am worried by how the NDC has managed to win parliamentary seats in areas that used to be NPP fortresses. Wenchi and Yendi were not just any seats. They were occupied by people tied to our party’s foundation,” he said.

Describing the NPP as “unwell,” Mr. Afoko stressed that unity remains the party’s best chance of returning to power.

“The party needs healing. Unity is the medicine we need if we want to recapture power in the next election,” he stated.

He presented himself as a unifier committed to rebuilding the party and restoring cohesion among its members.

According to Mr. Afoko, if elected National Chairman, he would embark on a reconciliation drive to bring back aggrieved members and former stalwarts, including Alan Kyerematen.

“Unity is how we confront the threat from our opponents, and I am the one to lead that charge. I will go and apologise to those who have left the party to convince them to return,” he said.

Touching on recent internal disciplinary matters, Mr. Afoko urged the party’s National Executive Council not to expel former Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong over petitions filed against him.

“I am warning the Executive Council not to tolerate any move to sack Kennedy Agyapong. If he is found guilty of the petition against him, punish him in a different manner. We cannot afford to lose more people,” he said.

Reflecting on his suspension from the party in 2015, Mr. Afoko described the experience as “deeply painful” but reaffirmed his commitment to the NPP.

“The party is in my DNA, and I can’t let it collapse,” he said.

The NPP suffered significant losses in the 2024 general elections, with its parliamentary representation declining to 80 seats, while the NDC secured a commanding majority, prompting calls within the party for reforms and reconciliation ahead of the 2028 elections.

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