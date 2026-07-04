New Eastern Regional Fire Commander tours stations, identifies key operational challenges

Audio By Carbonatix
The newly appointed Eastern Regional Fire Commander, ACFO II Emmanuel Ofori Asamoah, has completed a month-long familiarisation tour of all Metro, Municipal and District fire stations across the Eastern Region.
The exercise formed part of efforts to assess operational readiness, inspect equipment, and engage personnel on the ground.
The tour revealed several operational challenges affecting fire service delivery in the region.
These include inadequate fire tenders, poor road networks leading to fire scenes, faulty hydrants, accommodation shortages for personnel, attacks on firefighters during emergency response operations, and insufficient personal protective equipment (PPE).
ACFO II Asamoah assured personnel that steps would be taken, in collaboration with National Headquarters and relevant stakeholders, to address the identified challenges.
He emphasised the need for improved logistics and working conditions to enhance emergency response efficiency across the region.
He further outlined a six-point vision aimed at strengthening the Command’s operations. The plan focuses on improving emergency response, enhancing logistics, promoting personnel development, intensifying public fire safety education, improving staff welfare, and enforcing discipline within the service.
The Regional Commander reaffirmed his commitment to transforming the Eastern Regional Fire Command into a model of operational excellence and improved service delivery.
He noted that sustained collaboration and investment would be key to achieving long-term improvements in fire safety and emergency response in the region.
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