New four-year Treasury Bond opens for bids September 1

Source: Myjoyonline.com  
  30 August 2026 5:40am
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

The government is set to open the book-build for a new four-year cedi-denominated Treasury Bond on Tuesday, September 1, 2026, as it seeks to raise funds from investors through the domestic capital market.

The issuance, announced by the Bank of Ghana (BoG) in Notice No. BG/FMD/2026/43, will mature in 2030 and will be issued by the country as a senior unsecured instrument.

The announcement, dated August 29, 2026, was signed by the Secretary of the Bank of Ghana, Aimee Vyda Quashie.

The bond will primarily be marketed to resident investors but will also be open to non-resident investors, with the securities expected to be listed on the Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE).

Book-build starts September 1

The book-build will open at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, September 1, following the release of the initial pricing guidance on the same day.

The Bank of Ghana said revised and final pricing guidance would be issued as necessary during the book-build on Thursday, September 3, when the books are expected to close at about 3 p.m.

Final pricing and allocation are scheduled for Monday, September 7, which will also serve as the settlement and issue date.

Unlike a fixed-rate auction announced with a predetermined coupon, the issue will use a book-build format, with investors submitting bids on a yield percentage basis.

The BoG said all successful bids would clear at a single clearing level, with discretionary allocation at that level in the event of an oversubscription.

Minimum bid set at GH¢50,000

The bond will have a face value of GH¢1 per denomination, while the minimum bid has been set at GH¢50,000, with additional bids to be made in multiples of GH¢1,000.

The instrument will be backed by the Republic of Ghana as a senior unsecured obligation, with principal repayment structured on a bullet basis, meaning the principal is scheduled to be repaid at maturity rather than through periodic amortisation.

Six institutions have been named as active bond market specialists for the transaction: Absa, CalBank, Fincap, GCB, OA and Stanbic.

5668cbda-017e-4c63-9a99-ca044687089dDownload

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group