Next Steps: Victory on reparatory justice is on the horizon – Ablakwa

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Ghana’s Foreign Affairs Minister has expressed confidence that the global campaign for reparatory justice for Africans and people of African descent is nearing a major breakthrough.

He cited unprecedented international support and concrete actions taken by governments, faith institutions and international organisations since the adoption of a landmark United Nations resolution on slavery.

“This is our moment. Victory is on the horizon. Our ancestors and posterity will be proud of our collective resolve,” Mr Ablakwa declared at the opening of the High-Level Next Steps Conference on Reparatory Justice in Accra.

The three-day conference, convened under the auspices of President John Dramani Mahama in his capacity as African Union Champion for Reparatory Justice, has brought together Heads of State and Government, foreign ministers, legal experts, scholars, civil society leaders, representatives of international organisations and members of the African diaspora to deliberate on the next phase of the global reparations agenda.

Calls for reparatory justice have gained renewed momentum globally as African countries, Caribbean nations and diaspora organisations seek redress for the enduring impacts of slavery, colonialism and racial discrimination.

The movement advocated a range of measures including formal apologies, restitution of looted cultural artefacts, economic and educational investments, institutional reforms and other forms of restorative justice aimed at addressing historical injustices and their contemporary consequences.

Ghana has emerged as one of the leading voices in the movement, leveraging its historical significance in the transatlantic slave trade and its diplomatic influence within the African Union and the wider international community.

Home to some of the world’s most prominent slave forts and castles, including Cape Coast Castle and Elmina Castle, Ghana has increasingly positioned itself as a centre for remembrance, healing and dialogue.

The country’s Year of Return initiative launched in 2019 and the subsequent Beyond the Return programme strengthened engagement between Africa and the diaspora while drawing global attention to the legacies of slavery and the need for historical justice

Mr Ablakwa, addressing participants from across Africa, the Caribbean, Europe, Asia and the Americas, Mr Ablakwa said the momentum generated by the adoption of the United Nations General Assembly Resolution A/RES/80/250 on March 25, 2026, had transformed reparatory justice from an issue largely confined to advocacy circles into a legitimate global concern requiring serious international engagement.

The resolution, backed by 123 member states, formally recognised the trafficking and racialised chattel enslavement of Africans as the gravest crime against humanity and acknowledged the enduring consequences of slavery on Africa and people of African descent worldwide.

Mr Ablakwa described the resolution as a historic milestone in humanity’s quest for justice and dignity.

“We won the battle against slavery. We won the battle against colonialism. We won the battle against apartheid. And we are confident that we shall win the battle against reparatory injustice,” he said.

The Minister commended President Mahama for providing what he described as bold and visionary leadership in mobilising international support for the resolution.

He also acknowledged the contributions of African leaders, scholars, researchers, activists, youth groups and members of the diaspora whose advocacy and commitment helped secure the overwhelming support for the resolution at the United Nations.

According to him, the Accra conference represented the first major global platform following the adoption of the resolution and offered an opportunity to assess progress made, identify emerging opportunities and define a common pathway for advancing reparatory justice within the international system.

Mr Ablakwa said developments in the months following the adoption of the resolution demonstrated that the initiative was already producing tangible outcomes.

Among them, he cited the apology by Pope Leo XIV for the role played by the Catholic Church in legitimising slavery through Papal Bulls and theological doctrines that justified the enslavement of Africans.

He also referenced apologies from the Church of Scotland and recent declarations by French President Emmanuel Macron acknowledging France’s responsibility to confront its historical role in slavery and colonialism.

Mr Ablakwa noted that France had since repealed the Code Noir, the colonial-era legal framework that treated enslaved Africans as property and regulated slavery in French colonies.

He disclosed that the European Union had formally indicated its readiness to engage Ghana on reparatory justice, while the governments of Germany and the Netherlands had communicated their willingness to return African artefacts removed during the colonial era.

“The UN resolution is not a mere academic exercise. We are already recording significant progress and unprecedented accomplishments,” he stated.

The Minister urged participants to move beyond historical recognition and focus on developing sustainable mechanisms for redress, accountability and restitution.

He said the decisions, recommendations and partnerships emerging from the conference had the potential to shape the future trajectory of the global reparations movement.

Professor Wole Soyinka, Also addressing the conference, Nobel Laureate and renowned Nigerian playwright, described the adoption of the UN resolution as a courageous step towards restoring the dignity and humanity of peoples affected by centuries of enslavement and racial oppression.

He argued that the legacy of slavery remained visible in modern forms of human exploitation, inequality and injustice, noting that slavery had not entirely disappeared from the world.

Prof. Soyinka cited human trafficking and the existence of modern slave markets in parts of Africa and beyond as evidence that the struggle for human dignity remained unfinished.

He criticised attempts by some countries to dismiss calls for reparatory justice and said the international community could not ignore the historical and contemporary consequences of slavery.

The Nobel Laureate called for practical action rather than symbolic gestures, stressing that reparatory justice should include efforts to restore humanity, dignity and historical memory.

“We have to move now beyond discussions and rhetoric. We must tackle the next step practically,” he said.

Ms Lydia Arthur Brito, Assistant Director-General for Natural Sciences, speaking on behalf of UNESCO Director-General Professor Khaled El Anany, commended Ghana for providing leadership on the reparatory justice agenda and for hosting the conference.

She noted that the history of slavery and the transatlantic slave trade could not be viewed merely as events of the past because their effects continued to shape social, political and economic realities across the world.

Ms Brito said UNESCO had spent decades supporting research, education and public awareness on slavery and its enduring consequences through initiatives such as the Slave Route Project.

She emphasised the importance of preserving historical memory and fostering dialogue as essential components of reconciliation and justice.

“The history of enslavement, the slave trade and their enduring legacies continue to shape societies across the world and compel us to reflect on how historical injustices can be acknowledged and addressed in the present,” she said.

The High-Level Next Steps Conference is expected to culminate in an outcome document outlining practical recommendations for advancing reparatory justice, strengthening international cooperation and establishing mechanisms to sustain momentum generated by the landmark UN resolution.

Participants will also commemorate Juneteenth at the historic Christiansborg Castle in Accra, symbolising the shared commitment to remembrance, healing and justice for Africans and people of African descent around the world.

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