No abuse of power: EOCO leadership survives petition from Council of State member’s legal team

The Governing Board of the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) has cleared its top leadership of allegations of abuse of office following a petition related to the investigation of Sesi-Edem Company Limited.

The company, owned by Gabriel Tanko Kwamigah-Atokple, a member of the Council of State, had, through its legal counsel, Knightscild Chambers, petitioned the Board on 9 April 2026.

The petition alleged abuse of power, unlawful investigative processes, and a defiance of High Court orders by the Acting Executive Director and the Deputy Executive Director of the anti-graft agency.

In a formal response dated 22 April 2026, the Board Secretary, Sedina Gbeve, revealed that the matter had been subjected to a thorough review by the Board’s Legal Sub-committee. After examining internal reports and relevant judicial rulings, the Board stated it found no merit in the claims of administrative misconduct.

“The Board did not find evidence of abuse of power on the part of the Acting Executive Director and the Deputy Executive Director,” the letter addressed to Managing Partner Mawunyo Adjaho stated.

While clearing its leadership of personal misconduct, the Board exercised significant caution regarding the legality of the ongoing probe into Sesi-Edem Company Limited. The Board noted that the specific allegation of an "unlawful investigation" is currently the subject of a Human Rights Action (Suit No. HR/0060/2026) pending before the High Court.

To avoid "prejudging or prejudicing" a fair trial, the Board declined to comment on the validity of the investigation or the claims of defying court orders, noting that the latter is currently under appeal with a stay of execution filed.

In a move to ensure procedural integrity, the Board has issued a direct mandate to the EOCO management regarding an existing interim injunction.

“Regarding the interim order of injunction, the Board has directed the Office to ensure strict compliance with the orders of the High Court for the period of the interim injunction,” the Board Secretary added.

The EOCO Board maintained that the office remains fully committed to operating within the "ambit of the EOCO Act, 2010 (Act 804) and the 1992 Constitution of Ghana".

The resolution of the substantive dispute now rests with the High Court, as the legal team for the Council of State member continues to challenge the basis of the anti-organised crime office's interest in Sesi-Edem Company Limited.

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