No charges for free primary healthcare, only valid ID required – Akandoh

Minister for Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh

The Minister for Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, has clarified that Ghanaians will not be required to make any payment to access services under the government’s Free Primary Healthcare policy, stating that only a valid national identification card will be needed.

Speaking at the Government Accountability Series on Monday, April 13, at the Jubilee House, the Minister said that no fees will be charged for services covered under the programme.

“It is important to emphasise that there will be no cost for the preventive and promotive as well as curative services within the free primary health care services package,” he said.

“The only thing you need is to show a valid ID card as a Ghanaian,” he added.

However, Mr Akandoh clarified that the policy has defined limits and does not replace the need for the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), especially for higher levels of care.

“Free primary health care has a limit beyond which you need the National Health Insurance card,” he explained.

He drew a clear distinction between services covered under the policy and those that require insurance.

“When you are supposed to be referred to a district hospital, the regional hospitals, the teaching hospitals, the quaternary level, it is your National Health Insurance that will save you,” he said.

According to him, the NHIS remains critical in ensuring access to more advanced healthcare services.

“The National Health Insurance is still relevant, and it’s very, very important,” he said.

The Minister said the rollout of the policy will also be used as an opportunity to increase NHIS enrolment across the country.

“We will also use the opportunity to encourage all people who are uninsured to be enrolled,” he said, adding that this would enable them to access care beyond the primary level.

“This will enable them to access care at district, regional and tertiary hospitals as well as more advanced primary care services not included in the package,” he said.

Mr Akandoh described the initiative as a significant change in the country’s healthcare system, aimed at improving access while strengthening preventive care.

“This is a major shift in how our system works,” he stated.

The Minister explained that the policy is designed to ensure universal access to basic healthcare services at the primary level.

“Free primary health care is a government policy that guarantees that every Ghanaian can access a defined package of essential primary health care services free at the primary health care level,” he said, stressing that “the emphasis is on the primary health care level.”

He outlined that the services will be available at community-based health facilities across the country.

“This applies at CHPS compounds, health centres and polyclinics across the country,” he said.

He added that the policy goes beyond facility-based care, with plans to take healthcare services directly into communities and homes.

“Beyond these delivery points, we will have a more structured approach to disease prevention and health promotion by moving into our communities and households with these services,” he stated.

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