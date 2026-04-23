Football | International

No FIFA plan for Italy to replace Iran at World Cup

Source: BBC  
  23 April 2026 1:34pm
Ranked 12th in the world by Fifa, Italy are the highest-ranked team not participating in the 2026 World Cup
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FIFA has no plans to replace Iran with Italy at this summer's World Cup, according to sources, despite a proposal by US President Donald Trump's special envoy.

There has been ongoing uncertainty over Iran's participation in the tournament because of the war with the US and Israel.

US special envoy Paolo Zampolli told the Financial Times, external: "I confirm I have suggested to Trump and Infantino that Italy replace Iran at the World Cup.

"I'm an Italian native, and it would be a dream to see the Azzurri at a US-hosted tournament. With four titles, they have the pedigree to justify inclusion."

Fifa did not officially comment on Zampolli's suggestion but highlighted a statement made by Fifa president Gianni Infantino last week, in which he said: "The Iranian team is coming, for sure."

The FT reported Zampolli's plan was suggested to smooth things over between the US and Italy after Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni criticised Trump over his comments towards Pope Leo XIV.

Four-time champions Italy have failed to qualify for their third successive World Cup following a qualification play-off defeat by Bosnia and Herzegovina last month.

Iran are due to face New Zealand and Belgium in Los Angeles on 15 and 21 June respectively, and Egypt in Seattle on 26 June.

The tournament, which begins on 11 June, is being hosted by the US, Canada and Mexico.

Under FIFA rules, the world governing body has "sole discretion" on what happens if a team withdraws or is excluded from the competition.

Article six of its World Cup regulations also says: "FIFA may decide to replace the Participating Member Association in question with another association."

Speaking last week in Washington, Infantino said: "We hope that by then the situation will be a peaceful (one). That would definitely help. But Iran has to come if they are to represent their people. They have qualified, and they're actually quite a good team as well. They really want to play, and they should play. Sports should be outside of politics."

In March, following a visit to Iran's team in Turkey, Infantino confirmed their games would be played in the US as scheduled, after the Iranian football federation said it was "negotiating" with Fifa to relocate the country's matches to Mexico.

On Wednesday, Al Jazeera reported government spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani said Iran was "fully prepared" to participate in the tournament.

Zampolli made a similar request to Fifa for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar when he was a United Nations ambassador.

In March, Iran said it would not take part in the tournament, citing safety concerns after US and Israeli air strikes.

Trump has previously said that Iran would be "welcome" at the World Cup - though signalled he felt they should not be involved "for their own life and safety".

The White House World Cup Task Force has been approached for comment.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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