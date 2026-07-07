North Dayi residents condemn authorities over abandoned road projects

Audio By Carbonatix
Residents in the North Dayi District of the Volta Region have voiced strong complaints about neglected road projects under the Big Push Infrastructure Programme.
They stated that the Anfoega-Wodamaxe Aveti and Vakpo-Wusuta sections, which have been left unfinished, have adversely affected livelihoods and socioeconomic development.
Following the government’s significant intervention through the Big Push agenda, the Anfoegan-Wodamaxe Aveti and Vakpo-Wusuta roads were re-awarded for construction.
However, after a highly publicised sod-cutting ceremony in February 2026, very little work has been completed on the roads, with contractors leaving the sites.
A major culvert on the Anfoega-Wodamaxe Aveti road was destroyed, with about four sections excavated in preparation for the installation of new culverts.
This has caused flooding along that stretch, as the waterways had been blocked, forcing water to spill over.
“The excavated areas are giving us lots of problems. Children and animals do fall in it. The other day, without a timely intervention, some children would have drowned in the gullies dug.
“If they won't be able to resume construction works on the road soon, they should at least fill the gullies to prevent any catastrophe from happening," said a resident.
Samson Ogbo had to evacuate his house in the flooded areas and seek refuge in his barbering salon with his wife and two children.
He is one of several victims heavily affected by the floods due to the stalled road construction.
“Because of the construction of the roads, I have been left homeless; my house is flooded with water so we can no longer stay in the house. Due to that, we have to vacate the house and come and stay at the barber shop.”
"This is a small shop I am managing for now. Due to the flood, we can no longer stay there; we are afraid the house will collapse at any time. So, we have to move from the house and stay at the barbering shop,” he lamented.
He expressed his frustration over a visit to the National Disaster Management Office (NADMO) to seek help, which he described as a bitter pill to swallow.
“I voted to put you in power. When you came to power, and I am in trouble, I begged you to come and assist me; you [rather] came and wrote 'demolish' on my building. Do they think I don't understand the word demolish"?
“So, when you come and demolish my building, where do you want me to go and stay? I should go and stay in the bush, wake up in the bush and come and vote for you next time? That one, I will have to advise myself,” said Samson.
Similarly, the Vakpo-Wusuta project has seen minimal progress since its commencement.
Piles of sand and some wooden materials were observed along the stretch, with no construction activity underway.
Residents are dissatisfied with the state of the roads, explaining that the contractor had done some shoddy work at the preliminary stage of the project before leaving the site.
The Asafofiaga of Wusuta entreated the government to put the contractor in check and ensure value for money by sending experts to supervise the road project.
“We have witnessed lots of road construction, and this is not the way they go about it. That is a big challenge to us. So, we want road experts who are working with the government to come and see what is happening on the Vakpo-Wusuta road," he said.
The residents hope that their urgent plea for the government to resume the project will be addressed.
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