NPP criticism of anti-LGBTQ Bill ‘nothing more than political posturing’ — Kwakye Ofosu

Felix Kwakye Ofosu — Minister for Government Communications



Government Spokesperson Felix Kwakye Ofosu has dismissed the opposition New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) criticism of the yet-to-be passed anti-LGBTQ bill as “nothing more than political posturing.”

He accused the party of hypocrisy, highlighting their deliberate failure to act on the same legislation while in government.

Speaking on The Pulse on JoyNews, Mr Kwakye Ofosu argued that the NPP, under former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, intentionally blocked the bill after Parliament passed it.

“Everybody knows that when the bill was passed and sent to President Akufo-Addo, it was never signed. This was intentional, part of a process to ensure it never became law,” he said.

He rejected claims that legal challenges caused the delay.

"There were no genuine legal hurdles. The bill was deliberately stalled, and that is why it collapsed and ceased to exist,” he added.

Contrasting this with the current administration under President John Dramani Mahama, he said:

“President Mahama has made it clear—the day any such bill is presented to him, he will sign it into law.”

He therefore dismissed the Minority’s current objections as politically motivated.

“The NPP’s criticism today is nothing more than political posturing. They do not support the bill, and their actions clearly show it,” he stated.

His comments come after the Minority in Parliament raised concerns about what it describes as attempts to introduce LGBTQ-related concepts into Ghana’s constitution through the ongoing constitution review process.

Speaking at the NPP headquarters on behalf of the Minority, the Member of Parliament for Assin South and sponsor of the anti-LGBT bill, Rev John Ntim Fordjour, cited recommendations on pages 107 and 108 of the Constitution Review Committee’s report.

"These recommendations, if adopted, could open the door for the recognition of LGBTQ concepts within our constitutional framework,” he said, adding that such proposals could significantly affect Ghana’s moral and cultural values.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.