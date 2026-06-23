NPP opens constituency executive nominations

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has opened nominations for its Constituency Executives Elections, with the exercise running from Monday, June 22 to Wednesday, June 24, as part of the party’s roadmap to reorganise its constituency structures.

Merigah Abdul Sataru, the Akan Constituency Secretary of the NPP, disclosed this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Kadjebi, Oti Region.

He said the nomination period would be followed by the vetting of aspirants from June 25 to June 27, while appeals by dissatisfied aspirants would be handled from June 28 to June 30.

Mr Sataru said the party would issue poll notices from July 2 to July 5, ahead of the Constituency Executives Elections scheduled for July 11 and July 12.

He urged all eligible party members interested in contesting for various executive positions to obtain nomination forms from the Akan Constituency Office or download them from the party’s official website.

Mr Sataru said aspirants contesting the position of Constituency Chairman would pay a non-refundable nomination fee of GH¢1,500. First and Second Vice-Chairmanship aspirants would each pay GH¢1,000, while those seeking other executive positions would pay GH¢500 each.

He explained that the exercise formed part of the party’s internal democratic processes aimed at electing competent leaders to steer the affairs of the constituency and strengthen the party ahead of future political activities.

Mr Sataru appealed to all prospective aspirants and their supporters to conduct their campaigns peacefully, decently, and with mutual respect, stressing that the election was a family affair.

“We expect all aspirants to avoid insults, personal attacks and acts that could undermine the unity of the party. The election should strengthen, rather than divide us,” he said.

Mr Sataru expressed confidence that party members in the constituency would uphold discipline, unity, and fairness throughout the process to ensure a successful and credible election.

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