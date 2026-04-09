NPP revises internal election guidelines to strengthen transparency and inclusiveness

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has announced a comprehensive revision of its internal election guidelines, following what it described as practical challenges encountered during its ongoing registration and electoral processes.

The decision was taken at an emergency meeting of the National Executive Committee (NEC) held on Wednesday, April 8, 2026, at the party’s headquarters. The NEC acted on behalf of the National Council in line with the party’s constitution.

According to a statement signed by General Secretary Justin Kodua Frimpong, the updated guidelines are intended to strengthen internal democracy, enhance transparency and ensure a smoother and more credible electoral process across all levels of the party.

Polling station reforms

Under the revised guidelines, polling station elections may be suspended where disputes arise—particularly in cases where members, including those who registered online, are denied access to vote or participate in the electoral process. In such instances, the matter will be referred through the constituency structure to the regional steering committee for resolution.

The party also capped the number of polling station executive positions at 25 per polling station and introduced clearer rules for cluster polling stations, allowing members to contest within clusters provided they reside within the relevant electoral area.

Eligibility criteria have also been tightened, requiring members to reside and vote within the same polling station area in which they intend to contest, except in special polling stations such as those in security zones, tertiary institutions, government ministries, markets and hospitals.

Electoral area and chapter-level changes

At the electoral area level, each committee is permitted to conduct up to 10 executive elections. Polling station executives seeking to contest at this level must resign from their positions before filing nominations.

For chapter elections, the NEC has formalised a structure for committees and allowed voting to take place either physically or via the party’s official e-voting platform. Members must be active for at least two years to qualify to contest or vote.

The positions to be contested at chapter level mirror those at constituency level, covering roles such as chairperson, secretary, organiser, and communications officer, among others. Newly elected executives will also appoint individuals to key administrative and functional roles, including research, electoral affairs, and financial management.

Branch elections aligned with regional structure

Similarly, branch elections will also be conducted either in person or through the NPP’s e-voting platform. Eligibility remains limited to active members of at least two years.

The party has aligned branch-level executive positions with those of the regional structure, ensuring consistency in roles across the hierarchy. Elected branch executives will also appoint officers to support operational and administrative functions.

Manual development committee established

As part of broader reforms, the NEC has constituted an ad-hoc committee tasked with developing a comprehensive manual outlining the roles and responsibilities of party officers at all levels.

The committee is chaired by former party chairman Peter Mac Manu, with several other members including legal and governance experts drawn from within the party.

Party urges compliance

The NPP has urged all stakeholders to familiarise themselves with the revised guidelines and strictly adhere to them. The party maintains that the reforms are designed to foster unity, credibility and inclusiveness as it strengthens its internal democratic processes.

The statement concluded with a call for collaboration among members, with leadership reaffirming its commitment to upholding the traditions and values of the party.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.