NSMQ 2026 regional qualifiers rescheduled to July 9

The organizers of the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) have rescheduled the regional qualifiers for the 2026 competition, pushing the start of the contest from Monday, July 6, to Thursday, July 9, 2026.

In a statement addressed to the National President of the Conference of Heads of Assisted Secondary Schools (CHASS), Primetime Limited said the decision was due to "circumstances beyond our control."

The organizers expressed regret over the inconvenience and announced a revised timetable for the regional qualifiers across the country.

Primetime Limited urged CHASS to communicate the revised schedule to regional executives and participating schools, particularly those in the Bono, Bono East, Ahafo, Western, and Western North regions, which were originally scheduled to begin their competitions on July 6.

The organizers assured stakeholders that every effort would be made to ensure the competition runs smoothly under the revised timetable.

"We assure you that we shall do all within our power to ensure the prompt and smooth running of the competition, according to the new schedule provided," the statement added.

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