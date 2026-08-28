NSMQ 2026: University Practice stages late comeback to retain seed as Presby SHS, Adeiso suffer one-point heartbreak

Audio By Carbonatix
University Practice SHS have pulled off a late comeback to retain their seed after overturning a five-point deficit in the final round of their contest against Presby SHS, Adeiso and Adiembra SHS.
Presby SHS, Adeiso looked firmly in control for most of the contest, taking an early lead with 19 points in Round One before extending it to 20 in Round Two. Their perfect 10/10 in the Problem of the Day then stretched their advantage to five points, leaving University Practice on 25 points and Adiembra on 17 points.
The lead was maintained in Round Four, with Presby Adeiso moving to 43 points while University Practice trailed on 38 points. But the contest took a dramatic turn in the final round.
University Practice found their second wind, picking two of the four riddles to surge to 44 points and leapfrog Presby Adeiso, who managed just 43.
Adiembra SHS also played a crucial role in the late drama, claiming one of the riddles and denying Presby Adeiso the chance to take the lead back.
In the end, University Practice completed their ‘remontada’ to retain their seed with 44 points, while Presby SHS, Adeiso, finished agonisingly close on 43 points, with Adiembra SHS on 36 points.
For Presby SHS, Adeiso, it was a case of what could have been — had they secured the riddle picked by Adiembra, they would have crossed the line and qualified.
The 2026 National Science and Maths Quiz is produced by Primetime Limited and sponsored by the Ghana Education Service with support from Goil Plc, Prudential Life Insurance, Pepsodent, Trustur AI, Cowbell, Jupay Money Transfer, Lumevax, GTP, SpinCITI Laundromat, Didi Jollof, Bel Beverages, Accra College of Medicine and Coronation Insurance and Academic City University.
The Broadcast on JoyNews is sponsored by: VitaMilk, Entrance University of Health Sciences, Chartered Institute of Management Accountants and NASCO.
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