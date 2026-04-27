HP News 10 | International

Oil prices rise as US-Iran peace talks stall

Source: BBC  
  27 April 2026 2:05am
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Oil prices rose on Monday morning in Asia after plans for a second round of peace talks between the US and Iran stalled again.

Brent, the global benchmark, rose by 2.2% to $107.70 (£79.66) a barrel, while US-traded crude was up by 2.1% at $96.40.

It comes after US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that Washington had cancelled plans to send a team to Pakistan for negotiations with their Iranian counterparts.

Global energy supplies have been under intense pressure since the start of the Iran war, as the crucial Strait of Hormuz waterway was effectively closed after Iran threatened to attack ships in retaliation for US and Israeli airstrikes on the country.

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said on Sunday that "important discussions on bilateral matters and regional developments" are ongoing with Oman, its neighbour along the strait.

He posted on social media: "Our focus included ways to ensure safe transit that is to the benefit of all dear neighbours and the world. Our neighbours are our priority."

Around a fifth of the world's crude oil and liquified natural gas (LNG) usually passes through the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump wrote in a Truth Social post on Saturday that there was "too much time wasted on travelling" and "too much work" in sending US representatives to Islamabad.

The president added that "there is tremendous infighting and confusion" within Tehran's leadership.

"Nobody knows who is in charge, including them," he said. "Also, we have all the cards; they have none! If they want to talk, all they have to do is call!!!"

Brent crude has risen by more than 10% since Trump announced last week that he would extend a ceasefire with Tehran to give its leadership a chance to present a "unified proposal".

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