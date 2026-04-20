Okatakyie Afrifa-Mensah pays nomination fees for 730 NPP delegates in Afigya Sekyere East

Audio By Carbonatix
Ghanaian media personality Okatakyie Afrifa-Mensah has paid for the nomination forms of 730 New Patriotic Party (NPP) delegates in the Afigya Sekyere East constituency in the Ashanti Region.
Okatakyie, who is also a member of the NPP, shared on social media that the gesture was intended to support executives contesting in the party’s internal elections.
He stated that the move was also a token to show that the executives “deserve a leader who serves before he asks.”
Okatakyie, who is currently in the United States pursuing legal studies, made the payment through his team members, Peter Mensah and Bernard Agyemang.
“I have just paid for your nomination form for the upcoming delegate elections.
“You don’t owe me anything. I did it because I believe in you, and because the people of Afigya Sekyere East deserve leaders who are taken care of, not taken for granted.
“Go and pick your form. It is ready,” he said in his post.
Okatakyie further added that, “Any other individual expressing interest in any position would have their application fees covered.”
The payment was received by the coordinators of the various electoral areas.
Meanwhile, it has been widely rumoured that the outspoken media personality is eyeing the parliamentary seat in the constituency on the ticket of the NPP.
Speaking during his For the Records show on February 21, 2026, the broadcaster pledged his commitment to the constituency, describing his vision as a “rebuilding agenda.”
He mentioned the names of constituency and electoral area executives he plans to work with and expressed confidence in winning the seat during the 2028 general elections, should he secure victory in the NPP primaries.
“The General Secretary has brought the election timetable for the party’s internal elections, and I have an interest in contesting the Afigya Sekyere East Constituency parliamentary seat. We want the party to look attractive, so whatever happens, we will follow keenly and ensure the party becomes attractive again,” he stated.
He previously sparked speculation among viewers when he appeared on his show on December 22, 2025, wearing a black shirt with the inscription “Sekyere Ni Ba,” meaning “the son of Sekyere,” a direct reference to his constituency.
Reflecting on his journey, he said, “Today, I stand here as a resident of Bomfa, nurtured by my grandmother in Suame, though originally from Asante Agona.
“The young child shaped by KNUST Primary School and moulded by Mfantsipim School is the same child whose life has opened doors I never imagined. I studied Public Relations at GIMPA, earned a master’s degree in Diplomacy and International Relations at the same institution, and my desire to understand the law brought me to the US, where I am now pursuing a Master of Laws.”
He emphasised that if his constituency does not benefit from his efforts, then all his education and achievements would be meaningless.
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