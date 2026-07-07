Old Tafo MP: Let our World Cup exit mark the beginning of football reform

Member of Parliament for Old Tafo, Vincent Ekow Assafuah

Old Tafo MP, Vincent Ekow Assafuah, has urged Ghana to transform the disappointment of the Black Stars’ World Cup exit into an opportunity for major reforms within the country’s football system.

He said Ghana’s elimination should not only be viewed as a setback but also as a chance to examine the challenges that have affected the growth and competitiveness of the sport over the years.

According to the Old Tafo MP, weaknesses in football policy, administration, infrastructure, talent development and long-term planning must be addressed if Ghana wants to restore its position among the leading football nations.

He called for stronger governance structures, greater accountability and strategic investments that will support player development, coaching advancement and improved football management.

Assafuah concluded that with the right reforms and commitment from all stakeholders, Ghana can turn the lessons from the World Cup into the foundation for a brighter and more successful future for the Black Stars and Ghana football.

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