Olise is your man of the match in France World Cup opener

While Kylian Mbappe grabbed the headlines by scoring a double to become France's all-time top scorer, it was Michael Olise who topped your player ratings in their World Cup opener against Senegal.

Olise was moved from the right wing to a more central position in the second half and unlocked the Senegal assist by providing the assist for Mbappe's opener in a 3-1 win for Didier Deschamps' side.

"By re-adjusting Olise's position to a more central one and closer to Mbappe, we can see the good understanding that they can have," former France forward Olivier Giroud told BBC One.

"The freedom Olise can have in that position playing higher up the pitch, [and Ousmane] Dembele can do the job on the side one v one, so [that means] Deschamps has a lot of options."

Olise scored 8.01 out of 10, with Mbappe third in the rankings on 7.27, behind Bradley Barcola (7.99).

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