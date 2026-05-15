Only 5% of Ghana’s health facilities fully quipped – Mintah Akandoh

Audio By Carbonatix
The Minister of Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, has disclosed that only five per cent of health facilities across Ghana currently have the full range of medical equipment required to deliver quality healthcare services.
He said the shortage of essential medical equipment remains one of the most pressing challenges facing the country’s health sector, affecting the efficiency of hospitals, clinics and primary healthcare centres nationwide.
Mr Akandoh made the remarks after touring the Mother and Child Hospital in Kasoa as part of ongoing assessments of healthcare infrastructure and service delivery across the country.
Addressing journalists after the visit, the minister admitted that many health facilities are operating under difficult conditions due to inadequate equipment, describing the situation as a major concern inherited by the current administration.
“The equipment status in this country is very, very poor, and that is what I inherited,” he stated.
He explained that the government has begun implementing measures to improve conditions in the sector, particularly at the primary healthcare level, through the procurement and distribution of medical equipment to facilities across the country.
According to him, although the challenges cannot be resolved immediately, the ministry has already started deploying equipment to help strengthen healthcare delivery.
“We have bought a number of quantities of health equipment and hospital equipment that we are distributing across the length and breadth of this country. We cannot do all at once, but we have started,” he added.
Mr Akandoh further revealed that official data available to the ministry indicates that only five per cent of health facilities currently have the full complement of equipment needed to function effectively, underscoring the scale of the challenge confronting Ghana’s healthcare system.
Latest Stories
-
Lives that inspire: JoyNews Impact Makers Awards comes off tonight at Labadi Beach Hotel
1 minute
-
Endeavour left Ghana for Côte d’Ivoire – Ashigbey cites major investor exit amid tax concerns
19 minutes
-
Trotro drivers, mates arrested over alleged illegal transport fare hikes
27 minutes
-
Only 5% of Ghana’s health facilities fully quipped – Mintah Akandoh
32 minutes
-
CAF U-17 AFCON: Black Starlets giveaway two-goal lead to draw 2-2 with Algeria
43 minutes
-
Ghana’s mining taxes have crossed IMF danger zone – Ken Ashigbey
1 hour
-
Don’t expect solutions from Bawumia – Asiedu Nketiah tells NDC supporters
1 hour
-
John Jinapor urges NDC supporters to remain patient as government rolls out interventions
2 hours
-
IMF 6th Review ends in Accra amid signs of progress and lingering concerns
2 hours
-
Ghana must strengthen management of newly established Marine Protected Area – Lecturer
2 hours
-
Lands Minister woos global mining investors to Ghana
2 hours
-
Government targets 70% 5G coverage by 2027
2 hours
-
Ghana highlights migration and remittances as tools for national development at global forum
2 hours
-
No more blanket tax waiver exemptions – Mahama
2 hours
-
NDPC, UNCDF strengthen partnership on climate resilience through LoCAL Programme
2 hours