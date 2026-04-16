OSP brouhaha: Common sense over legal reasoning

Benjamin Sekyere Owusu

Ghana’s anti-corruption architecture is once again under intense public scrutiny, following the unfolding tensions between the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) and the Attorney General’s (AG) Department.

While legal arguments dominate the courtroom, the broader implications of this contest raise a more fundamental question: should strict legal positioning override practical common sense in the fight against corruption?

At the heart of the issue lies an undeniable reality; the AG is overburdened.

For years, the AG’s office has carried the dual responsibility of providing legal advice to government and prosecuting criminal cases, including a growing number of complex corruption-related matters.

This structural burden has often resulted in delays, stalled prosecutions, and, in some cases, public frustration over perceived inaction.

The sheer volume and sophistication of corruption cases today demand more specialized attention than the AG alone can reasonably provide.

It is against this backdrop that President John Mahama has reportedly hinted at the possibility of engaging private legal practitioners to assist the Attorney General in prosecuting high-profile ORAL (Operation Recover All Loot) cases.

This suggestion, while pragmatic, indirectly underscores the limitations of the current system. If the AG requires external support to handle corruption prosecutions, it raises a logical question: why weaken or challenge an institution specifically designed to shoulder that burden?

The Office of the Special Prosecutor was established precisely to address this gap. Its creation was rooted in the need for an independent, specialized body focused solely on corruption and corruption-related offences.

Unlike the AG’s Department, the OSP is designed to operate with a degree of autonomy, insulated from political pressures, and equipped to investigate and prosecute cases that might otherwise be difficult to pursue within traditional state structures.

The intent was clear to make corruption investigations more effective and, importantly, to make corruption unattractive.

However, the current posture of the Attorney General complicates this vision.

The AG is simultaneously engaged in legal proceedings that challenge the prosecutorial powers of the OSP, even as the office continues to collaborate with the same OSP on other matters, including efforts to extradite a former finance minister from the United States. This dual approach appears contradictory. On one hand, the state relies on the OSP’s legitimacy and competence; on the other, it questions its legal authority in court.

From a common-sense perspective, this strategy is difficult to justify.

Even if there are genuine constitutional questions about the scope of the OSP’s powers, timing and context matter. Filing in support of a plaintiff challenging the OSP at the Supreme Court especially at a time when the state is benefiting from the OSP’s work risks undermining public confidence in the government’s anti-corruption agenda.

A more measured approach would have been to delay such action or pursue internal legal clarification without appearing to weaken an active anti-corruption institution.

The broader political implications are significant. If the OSP’s authority is curtailed, the biggest loser may not be the office itself, but the government.

The OSP, despite its challenges, has contributed to reshaping the national conversation around corruption.

Its investigations, asset recovery efforts, and assertive posture have sent a signal that accountability is no longer optional.

Weakening it whether intentionally or inadvertently could reverse these gains and reinforce perceptions that the fight against corruption lacks consistency.

Ultimately, this brouhaha highlights a tension between legal reasoning and practical governance. Legal arguments are essential in a constitutional democracy, but they must be weighed against their real world consequences.

In this case, common sense suggests that strengthening, not undermining, specialized anti-corruption institutions is the more effective path.

If the goal is truly to make corruption unattractive, then coherence in policy, clarity in legal positioning, and institutional support must align.

Anything less risks turning a promising anti-corruption framework into yet another missed opportunity.

Benjamin Sekyere Owusu

bowususekyere@gmail.com

Writer is a concerned citizen not a spectator

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.