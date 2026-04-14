Otto Addo was unaware of his sacking before final GFA meeting – Kofi Adams

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Sports and Recreation Minister Kofi Adams has disclosed that former Black Stars head coach Otto Addo was unaware his tenure had ended when he entered his final meeting with the Ghana Football Association (GFA).
According to the Minister, the 50-year-old coach believed the meeting was focused on tactical reviews following Ghana’s recent international struggles, rather than discussions on terminating his contract.
The Black Stars endured a difficult March international window, suffering consecutive defeats to Austria and Germany in pre-World Cup friendlies.
Speaking on the KSM Show, Adams said the timing of the dismissal on March 31, 2026, came as a surprise to the coach, who had already overseen a challenging spell, including Ghana’s failure to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.
“After the match against Germany, the coach was preparing for that meeting, so he was not preparing for his sack,” he stated.
“He thought that if he was going to be sacked, it should have happened much earlier because he had seen the worst,” the Buem MP added.
Following Addo’s departure, the Ghana Football Association appointed veteran Portuguese tactician Carlos Queiroz on a short-term contract to lead the Black Stars into the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico.
Queiroz is expected to begin work immediately, focusing on squad assessment, technical restructuring, and tactical preparation ahead of the tournament.
He will first meet the Black Stars squad next month during preparations for a friendly against Mexico, before further fine-tuning the team ahead of a final pre-tournament fixture against Wales on June 2.
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