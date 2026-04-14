‘Our lands, our voices’ – African women launch historic continental uprising for climate reparations

2024 WCA regional participants marching in Saly, Senegal. Photo: WoMin.

A new chapter in global environmental activism begins this Wednesday, 15th April 2026, as hundreds of women environmental defenders, community leaders, and ecofeminist allies across Africa unite for the first-ever African Women’s Climate Justice Day.

Under the theme, “Our Lands, Our Voices: African Women United for Reparations and Climate Justice!”, the Day of Action marks a decisive shift from passive victimhood to radical leadership.

African women, statistically the most vulnerable to climate catastrophes, are now positioning themselves as the primary architects of restorative justice and ecological survival.

This landmark day is not merely a call for humanitarian assistance but a formal demand for climate reparations. Activists argue that the Global North owes a "legitimate climate debt" to African communities for decades of ecological destruction and resource exploitation.

“This day is an opportunity for us to make our voices heard and to highlight that climate injustice continues to claim victims, particularly African women,” said Odette Toe of Burkina Faso. “It is a chance to ensure that reparations are made for the damage caused.”

The movement establishes a direct link between environmental preservation and economic justice, arguing that the global capitalist system has prioritised corporate profit over the ancestral lands and livelihoods of African women.

The Rise of the Women’s Climate Assembly (WCA)

The declaration of April 15 as a day of resistance is the result of years of grassroots organising.

Since 2022, the Women’s Climate Assembly (WCA) has served as a Pan-African platform, bringing together over 120 ecofeminist leaders to challenge the status quo.

The WCA provides a space for women to exercise their “Right to Say NO” to mega-development and extractivist projects that displace families and destroy ecosystems. This movement is part of the broader African People’s Counter-COP, a direct response to the perceived failure of official UN climate summits.

“During the COPs, we have seen how the agendas of the donor countries dominate,” noted Khady Faye of Senegal. “You cannot come and steal African resources, and at the same time help us to get climate justice.” Artivism and Resistance on the Frontlines

The Wednesday mobilisations will feature a diverse array of "artivism", a blend of art and activism, including community dialogues, poster-making, and symbolic actions designed to reclaim the African narrative. From the coastal communities of Senegal to the rural heartlands of Burkina Faso, women are transforming their lived struggles into a creative force for change.

The decision to formalise this day was reached by the WCA Steering Committee in Monrovia in February 2026, building on a momentum that has been growing since the 2024 Assembly in Saly, Senegal.

As the continent grapples with deepening inequality and resource-driven conflicts, the inaugural African Women’s Climate Justice Day serves as a reminder that the solutions to the climate crisis may not come from global boardrooms, but from the women who work the land.

“Guided by the spirit of their ancestors, African women raise freedom like a song and transform resistance into creative strength,” said Sakinatou Ouédraogo.

The world’s eyes now turn to the grassroots movements of Africa, as they rise to protect their heritage and demand a sustainable, equitable future for the planet.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.