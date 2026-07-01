Over 3,000 flood victims in Ayawaso central receive relief items from NADMO, Qatar Charity

Over 3,000 people affected by the recent floods in the Ayawaso Central Constituency of the Greater Accra region have begun receiving relief items from the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) and Qatar Charity, in a joint humanitarian intervention aimed at easing the burden on affected households.

This distribution follows the aftermath of the floods, which caused extensive damage to households and other properties in the area.

Speaking during the distribution exercise, NADMO Director-General Joseph Bikanyi Kuyon said the organisation was committed to ensuring that only genuine flood victims benefited from the relief items.

“We are looking at over 3,000 victims. The National Disaster Management Organisation always makes sure that we are donating to the people who really need the assistance. That is those who were actually affected,” he said.

Mr Kuyon noted that although many people had gathered at the distribution centre, not everyone present was eligible to receive the items.

“As you can see, most people are gathered here, but not all of them were victims. So, we go by our list,” he explained.

He said the relief package was made possible through a collaboration between the government and Qatar Charity.

“The donation is a combination of what His Excellency President John Dramani Mahama has provided, as well as support from our partners from Qatar.

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