Over 60,000 apply for Russia’s 2026 International Festival of Youth

More than 60,000 applications from 175 countries and 89 regions of Russia have been submitted for the 2026 International Festival of Youth, Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko has announced.

The disclosure was made on 9th April during a presentation held at the Reception House of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Moscow for members of the diplomatic corps. The event attracted over 120 representatives from foreign embassies spanning 84 countries, alongside international organisations.

Mr Chernyshenko noted that preparations for the festival are building on the legacy of the World Youth Festival 2024, hosted at the Sirius federal territory, which brought together 20,000 young leaders from 190 countries. He added that the upcoming festival will be staged in Ekaterinburg, leveraging infrastructure developed for the Universiade.

“The organisers have already received over 60,000 applications from 175 countries. We see strong interest from young professionals and public figures across sectors, including IT, science, sports and public administration,” he said.

The 2026 festival is expected to convene more than 10,000 participants and will feature a comprehensive programme of discussions, exhibitions and networking activities. A regional outreach component will also be delivered across 30 locations, in line with the Year of Unity of the Peoples of Russia declared by President Vladimir Putin.

In addition, organisers have outlined plans for virtual participation to ensure broader access, as well as a dedicated programme for participants aged between 14 and 17, offering mentorship opportunities with leading global companies.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov underscored the significance of the gathering, expressing confidence that the event would strengthen international ties and foster mutual understanding among young people.

“We will be genuinely glad to welcome representatives from across the world. The festival will provide a platform for young people to connect, exchange ideas and shape their future aspirations,” he stated.

Head of the Federal Agency for Youth Affairs (Rosmolodezh), Grigory Gurov, indicated that 30 per cent of participants will be drawn from the existing World Youth Festival community, while 70 per cent will be first-time attendees. He added that the programme will feature over 150 speakers and focus significantly on future-oriented themes, including technological, demographic and cultural developments.

The festival will incorporate multiple thematic tracks, including education, wellness, culture, volunteering and team-building, alongside exhibitions showcasing Russia’s achievements in science, industry and the arts.

Applications for participation remain open until 30 April, with organisers expecting continued strong global interest in what is projected to be one of the largest youth gatherings of the year.

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