The Cyber Security Authority (CSA) says over GH¢296,000 was lost between January and June 2026 because of restaurant and food-vendor impersonation scams.

In a Public Alert on Facebook, CSA said: “Between January and June this year, the CSA recorded 112 cases from vendors and customers, up from 61 over the same period in 2025, with financial losses arising from GHC84,592 to GHC 296, 083.68.”

It has therefore asked the public to verify restaurant and food vendor contact detail through their official websites, verified social media pages, or trusted food delivery platforms before placing orders.

It also urged the public to be cautious of payment requests through unfamiliar links.

“Insist on payment after delivery and inspection. Never share your mobile money pin, OTP, Banking credentials or other personal information on any website with any individual and do not approve payment prompts you did not initiate,” it added.

The CSA said that people should confirm payment instructions directly with the restaurant or vendor using independently verified contact details and regularly monitor mobile money accounts for unauthorised transactions and report any suspicious activity quickly.

The CSA indicated that it had been tracking a “growing scam” in which cybercriminals create and, in some cases, alter the contact details of legitimate restaurants and food vendors on Google Search, Google Maps, and other online platforms to trick unsuspecting customers.

The Authority explained that some fraudsters create or alter the contact details of legitimate food suppliers on various search handles by abusing the “suggest an edit” feature claiming “unclaimed business profiles.”

The also create duplicate fraudulent listing by replacing genuine phone numbers with fake ones.

“In some cases, the fraudsters purchase sponsored search advertisement to make the fraudulent details appear at the top of the search of search results.

Customers unknowingly contact the fraudster, believing they are communicating with the legitimate restaurant or vendor,” the CSA said.

The CSA also said some customers were also instructed to pay through a fraudulent link, purportedly for order confirmation or payment process and warned the public to stay alert.

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