Philanthropist, Akonta Felix Akakpo promises 300-second cycle scholarships in Ketu South Municipality

Audio By Carbonatix
In a bid to entice 2026 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) candidates in the Ketu South Municipality to perform well, a philanthropist has pledged to sponsor the second cycle education of the 200 best-performing candidates in examinations.
Felix Akonta, also known as Torgbui Tenuvi II, promised to enroll the beneficiaries in Grade A second-cycle schools across the country and to provide them with essential logistics.
He announced this when he toured centres of mock exams he organised for the candidates, to help prepare adequately for the BECE. This was the third batch of exams for the 2026 candidates totaling over 4,200.
“I want you guys to perform well in the BECE. Just score aggregate 6 and leave the rest for me. I will make sure you enrol in the big schools, Achimota, Adisadel, Pope John's, and the rest. I will sponsor 200 of the candidates who perform well”, he said.
He explained that the mock exams intend to help the candidates get abreast with the BECE procedures, and alleviate the first-time fright usually experienced among others.
“The mock exams will also help them identify their strengths and shortfalls to work on before sitting for the BECE”, he said.
Over 4,400 BECE candidates from 133 basic private and public schools benefited from the Akonta Felix Akakpo mock exams.
During an interview with Myjoyonline, Mr Akonta expressed worry at the performance of the district in the BECE indicating that it was appalling for the district to be ranked 16th out of 18 districts in 2025.
He added that the best-performing candidates from the public school scored an aggregate 17, a development he said would hinder human resource development in the Ketu South Municipality.
He, therefore, entreated the candidates to study hard and pass their exams to benefit from his scholarship scheme and enrol in “good schools across the country", to enhance their training.
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