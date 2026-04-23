1 in 5 households spend over 75% of income on food as cost pressures mount — GSS

Rising living costs are tightening the grip on Ghanaian households, with new data showing that food is consuming an increasing share of incomes pushing many closer to vulnerability.

A report by the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) reveals that nearly one in five households spends more than 75 percent of their total expenditure on food, a clear sign of deepening financial strain.

For many families, this leaves little room for other essential needs such as healthcare, education, and housing.

The findings, captured in the latest Mobile Vulnerability Analysis and Mapping (mVAM) survey, point to a broader economic reality: even where food consumption appears stable, affordability is becoming a growing challenge.

“Economic pressure matters: households spending a large share of their income on food are more exposed to shocks,” the report noted.

The data further shows that households with the highest food expenditure burdens are also more likely to experience poor or borderline food consumption reinforcing the link between rising living costs and food insecurity.

Affordability, rather than physical access, is now the biggest constraint.

According to the report, more than 90 percent of households that could not access markets cited lack of money as the primary reason, underscoring the impact of income pressures.

The situation is particularly severe for households dependent on agriculture.

The report finds that about 16.9 percent of households relying on small and medium-scale farming fall into poor or borderline food consumption, making them among the most vulnerable groups — nearly six times higher than households relying on savings and trading.

Despite these pressures, many households continue to cope quietly.

A significant number are adjusting by cutting costs switching to cheaper food, reducing meal portions, and limiting spending on essential services.

But the Ghana Statistical Service warns that these coping strategies come at a cost.

“Coping is not neutral. It reflects a drawdown on resilience and signals that households are managing today at the cost of tomorrow,” the report stated.

The Statistical Service is urging policymakers to prioritise income stability, expand livelihood opportunities, and strengthen market systems to cushion households from further shocks.

Without timely intervention, the report cautions that rising cost pressures could erode the fragile stability currently reflected in national food consumption levels, leaving more households exposed to food insecurity.

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