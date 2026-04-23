Ghana summons South African envoy over reported xenophobic attacks

Government has summoned the Acting High Commissioner of the South African High Commission in Ghana, Mr. Thando Dthamba, over recent reports of xenophobic incidents involving foreign nationals in South Africa.

The Acting High Commissioner was summoned by the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, to formally communicate Ghana’s strong concern about reported intimidation and harassment targeting foreigners, including Ghanaians, as seen in widely circulated videos on social media.

In a press release issued on April 23, the Minister referenced an incident in KwaZulu-Natal Province, where a Ghanaian resident was allegedly confronted and asked to produce proof of legal status and instructed to leave South Africa and “fix his country,” adding that “such conduct undermines the dignity and rights of law-abiding individuals.”

The statement further noted that “while no fatalities or injuries have been recorded in the current incidents, similar situations in the past have resulted in loss of lives and property,” warning of the need to prevent escalation.

He also emphasised the historical relations between both countries, saying Ghana’s support for South Africa’s anti-apartheid struggle reflects a long-standing bond rooted in solidarity.

“Unprovoked harassment of foreign nationals is contrary to the principles of African solidarity and unity,” he stressed, urging respect for peaceful coexistence on the continent.

The Government of Ghana subsequently registered a formal protest, calling for urgent measures to protect Ghanaian nationals, prevent further escalation, and ensure that such incidents do not recur.

In response, the Acting High Commissioner assured Ghana of his government’s attention to the matter, stating that “the Government of South Africa is seized with the matter and is taking steps to restore calm.”

He added that law enforcement authorities are monitoring the situation closely to prevent violence and ensure accountability.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reaffirmed its commitment to the safety of Ghanaians abroad and said it will continue diplomatic engagements with South African authorities to safeguard its citizens.

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