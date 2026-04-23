Akosombo Substation Fire: Energy Ministry assures swift response and public safety

The Ministry of Energy and Green Transition has reassured the public of a swift and coordinated response following a fire outbreak at the Akosombo Substation, a critical facility in the country’s electricity transmission network.

Speaking in a media interview, the Ministry’s Spokesperson and Director of Communication confirmed that emergency protocols were immediately activated after the incident was detected.

According to him, engineers and technical teams were promptly dispatched to the site to assess the situation and determine the extent of the damage.

“I can confirm there’s been a major incident at the Akosombo Substation,” he said during the interview.

“These are machines, so sometimes such occurrences happen. Engineers have been mobilised to evaluate the damage, and as a precaution, all operational units have been shut down to protect both the system and personnel.”

He described the situation as evolving but emphasised that there was no cause for alarm.

“It’s a fluid situation, but I want to assure the general public not to panic. Our engineers are on the ground working diligently to resolve what we believe is a temporary challenge,” he added.

The temporary shutdown of all units, officials explained, is a standard safety measure aimed at preserving the integrity of the power system and ensuring the safety of workers handling high-risk infrastructure.

Authorities say response efforts are ongoing, with teams working around the clock to stabilise operations and restore normal power transmission. While the full impact of the incident is still being assessed, the Ministry maintains that contingency plans are in place to mitigate any potential disruptions.

The Ministry has further urged the public to remain calm as investigations continue into the cause of the fire and restoration efforts intensify.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.