Food insecurity 10 times higher among uneducated households — GSS

Deep inequalities are shaping Ghana’s food security landscape, with new data showing that education and location are key determinants of who goes hungry.

A report by the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) reveals that households headed by individuals with no formal education are nearly 10 times more likely to face poor or borderline food consumption compared to those with tertiary education.

In fact, about 23.4 percent of households with uneducated heads are food insecure, highlighting a sharp divide in resilience levels across the country.

The findings, contained in the latest Mobile Vulnerability Analysis and Mapping (mVAM) survey, point to a growing gap between vulnerable and relatively secure households.

“Households headed by individuals with no formal education face much higher risk,” the report noted, identifying education as a major driver of food vulnerability.

Location is also a critical factor.

The report shows that about 11 percent of rural households fall into poor or borderline food consumption categories, compared to just 4 percent in urban areas nearly three times lower.

This rural-urban gap reflects disparities in income opportunities, access to markets, and exposure to economic and climate shocks.

Even more concerning, many of these vulnerable households are relying on coping strategies to survive.

Among households with no education, over 40 percent are adopting medium to high coping strategies, nearly double the rate among those with higher education.

These include reducing food quality, skipping meals, and cutting back on essential services all signs of mounting pressure.

Despite these disparities, national figures continue to paint a relatively stable picture, with over 90 percent of households maintaining acceptable food consumption levels.

But the Ghana Statistical Service warns that these averages conceal serious inequalities.

“These patterns highlight the importance of looking beyond national averages to understand disparities and emerging risks,” the report emphasised.

The report is urging policymakers to adopt more targeted interventions, focusing on vulnerable groups defined by education level, livelihood, and location.

Without deliberate action, it warns, existing inequalities could deepen leaving already vulnerable households further exposed to food insecurity.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.