Politics must be set aside in galamsey fight—Afigya Kwabre North MP

Source: Adom Online  
  23 April 2026 3:06pm
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The Member of Parliament for Afigya Kwabre North, Collins Adomako-Mensah, has called on Ghanaians to put aside political differences and unite in the fight against illegal mining, popularly known as galamsey.

Speaking on Badwam on Adom TV on Thursday, April 23, he expressed concern that the situation is getting out of control.

According to him, the country has reached a point where partisan politics must be set aside if meaningful progress is to be made in tackling the problem.

He stressed that without collective support for government efforts, the fight against galamsey will not succeed.

Collins Adomako-Mensah further noted that illegal mining activities are now being carried out openly, with perpetrators showing little to no fear.

He warned that the normalisation of such acts poses a serious threat to the environment and the country’s future.

He therefore urged all politicians and stakeholders, regardless of political affiliation, to come together and support efforts to end galamsey.

“It is high time we put politics aside and support the government in the fight against galamsey,” he said.

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