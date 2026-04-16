Power restored as ECG completes Lashibi substation upgrade ahead of schedule

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced the successful completion of Phase Two of the Government’s Transformer Replacement and Upgrade Programme at the Lashibi Primary Substation, ahead of schedule.

In a statement signed by the Ag. Director of Communications, Dr. Charles Nii Ayiku Ayiku, ECG said it is “pleased to announce the successful completion of Phase Two of the Government’s Transformer Replacement and Upgrade Programme at the Lashibi Primary Substation, ahead of schedule.”

According to the company, although the project was originally expected to be completed on Friday, April 17, “ECG’s technical teams worked tirelessly around the clock to complete the installation and testing of the new equipment ahead of time. Consequently, power supply to the affected areas has been fully restored earlier than expected.”

ECG indicated that following the successful completion of the project, it is providing updates on the next phase of efforts to strengthen the power network.

It stated that “the location and schedule for the next power transformer upgrade are currently being finalized, and a formal announcement will be made through ECG’s official communication channels in the coming days.”

The company further noted that, as part of the Government’s broader agenda to strengthen the national power system, “ECG will soon begin an expanded programme to replace ageing distribution transformers in affected communities.”

It added that these interventions are aimed at improving service delivery, stressing that “these projects are aimed at reducing system overloads, minimising frequent outages, and ensuring a more stable and reliable power supply for customers.”

ECG expressed its appreciation to residents of Lashibi and surrounding communities for their patience during the planned outage period, stating that “their support made it possible for ECG teams to carry out these important works safely and efficiently".

The company reaffirmed its commitment to delivering improved and reliable electricity services to support Ghana’s development.

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