President Mahama commends Catholic Church for role in Ghana’s development

Audio By Carbonatix
President John Dramani Mahama has commended the Catholic Church for its pioneering and sustained contributions to the nation's development, particularly in the areas of education, healthcare, and social services.
He said over the years, the Church had distinguished itself as a reliable partner in shaping generations and building communities grounded in discipline, moral values, and compassion.
Presidential Envoy for Interfaith and Ecumenical Relations Elvis Afriyie-Ankrah conveyed the message on behalf of President Mahama at the ordination and installation of Bishop Simon Kofi Appiah as the new bishop of the Jasikan Catholic Diocese in the Oti Region.
“The Catholic Church has, over the years, distinguished itself as a vital partner in Ghana’s development through its immense contributions to education, healthcare, social services, and moral formation,” he stated.
Mr Afriyie-Ankrah described the ordination and installation of Bishop Appiah as not only a significant spiritual milestone but also a recognition of his dedicated service to humanity and the nation.
He extended the president's appreciation to the outgoing Bishop, Most Rev. Gabriel Akwasi Ababio Mante, for his selfless service and commitment to the growth of the diocese, noting that his leadership had left a legacy of faith, unity, and development.
He also congratulated Bishop Appiah on his elevation, describing it as a testament to his humility, commitment to service, and unwavering dedication to the work of God.
“Your appointment is a clear testament to your commitment to service, your humility in leadership, and your dedication to the work of God,” he said.
Mr Afriyie-Ankrah urged the new bishop to lead with wisdom and integrity, stressing that his responsibilities were both spiritual and societal.
He encouraged him to nurture the faithful and serve as a moral compass in an increasingly complex world, adding that his leadership would have a far-reaching impact beyond the Church.
He noted that Ghana’s development was not built solely on political and economic structures but also on strong moral and spiritual foundations.
Mr Afriyie-Ankrah reaffirmed the government’s commitment to promoting peace, unity, and social justice and called on the Church to continue supporting these efforts.
The Oti Regional Minister, John Kwadwo Gyapong, also urged Bishop Appiah to play an active role in the development of the region.
He emphasised the need for peace and unity as essential ingredients for progress and expressed confidence that the bishop's leadership would contribute significantly to achieving these goals.
The ordination and installation ceremony brought together clergy, traditional leaders, government officials, and members of the public to witness the historic occasion.
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