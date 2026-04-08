President Mahama has not broken promise on anti-LGBTQ bill — Akwatia MP

The Member of Parliament for Akwatia, Bernard Bediako Baidoo, has stated that President John Dramani Mahama has not breached any promise regarding the anti-LGBTQ bill, stressing that the legislative process is still ongoing in Parliament.

Speaking on JoyNews’ AM Show on Wednesday, April 8, Mr Baidoo argued that it is premature to criticise the President, as the bill has not yet been finalised and presented to him for assent.

His remarks follow concerns raised by the Minority, who alleged that attempts were being made to introduce LGBTQ-related provisions into Ghana’s Constitution through the ongoing constitutional review process. Addressing a press conference on April 7, John Ntim Fordjour cited recommendations on pages 107 and 108 of the Constitutional Review Committee’s report as evidence of what he described as troubling developments.

The Minority subsequently called on the President and the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) to apologise to religious and traditional leaders for allegedly failing to prioritise the bill.

However, Mr Baidoo dismissed these demands, insisting that the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) has no moral right to criticise the current administration on the issue.

“They are the last to talk about LGBTQ because they disappointed us,” he said. “Let Parliament complete its work. Because of the separation of powers, the president cannot dictate to Parliament what to do.”

He emphasised that President Mahama is not a member of Parliament and therefore cannot intervene until the legislative process is complete.

“What is the president expected to do at this moment?” Mr Baidoo questioned. “Parliament is still working on it. When they are done, and the bill is presented to him, then he can make a decision. If he refuses to sign, then he can be called out.”

Mr Baidoo maintained that the President should only be judged after the bill is formally presented to him, reiterating that no promise has been broken at this stage.

“At the moment, he has not breached any promise yet,” he stressed.

He also referenced former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, accusing the previous administration of failing to act when it had the opportunity to assent to the bill.

According to him, although the legislative process had been completed under the previous government, former President Akufo-Addo declined to sign the bill, citing pending court cases. He added that even after those matters were resolved in December 2024, the bill was not assented to before the end of his tenure.

On that basis, Mr Baidoo insisted that calls for an apology from President Mahama are premature.

“The President will not apologise as they are demanding,” he said, adding that any accountability should come only after Parliament concludes its work and the bill is presented for presidential assent.

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