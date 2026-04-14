Publican AI cuts import processing time to five minutes – GRA boss

The Commissioner-General of the Ghana Revenue Authority, Anthony Kwasi Sarpong, has defended the newly introduced Publican AI system, describing it as faster and more efficient than the existing import clearance platform.

The system, which forms part of efforts to modernise operations at Ghana’s ports, is expected to significantly reduce processing times while improving accuracy in the valuation of imports.

Unlike the previous system, which relied heavily on manual processes, the AI-driven platform is designed to streamline verification procedures and enhance the government’s ability to detect inconsistencies in import declarations.

Under the old system, valuation often depended on benchmark values and transaction reference price lists, largely due to challenges in verifying invoices from diverse sources.

However, advances in technology now make it possible to trace the origin of goods more precisely, including the specific country or city of purchase, thereby strengthening the validation process.

The adoption of the Publican AI system is seen as a major step towards improving revenue mobilisation and ensuring fairness in import valuation, as authorities are better equipped to confirm the authenticity of declared prices.

Speaking in an interview with Channel One TV on Monday, April 13, Mr Sarpong said: “It’s quicker all the time. In the past, it was heavily dependent on humans. When an importer submits all the information and says ready to go, it takes our people not less than two hours to do the research. The Publican AI reduces the two hours to five minutes.”

He added: “The government must vet and know that indeed what you are saying, you bought it, and the price is actually what it is.”

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