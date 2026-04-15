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Recent power interruptions due to years of neglect – Jinapor

Source: Ernest K. Arhinful  
  15 April 2026 12:50pm
Minister for Energy and Green Transition, Dr. John Abdulai Jinapor, engaging the media
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The Minister for Energy and Green Transition, Dr John Abdulai Jinapor, has attributed recent interruptions in electricity supply, particularly in Accra and Kumasi, to years of underinvestment in Ghana’s power distribution infrastructure.

In a statement addressing consumers, he acknowledged the inconvenience caused by the outages, noting that the government understands the impact on households, businesses, and institutions.

“We understand the inconvenience this has caused households, businesses, and institutions, and we do not take it lightly,” he said.

He explained that a comprehensive technical review had identified systemic weaknesses, including poor planning, inadequate investment, procurement gaps, and weak maintenance practices over the years.

According to him, the government has now begun a major upgrade programme covering substations, transformers, and distribution feeders, alongside emergency procurement to stabilise supply.

“The challenges we are experiencing today are largely due to longstanding underinvestment in the distribution segment of our power system,” he stated, adding that the reforms are aimed at building a resilient and modern electricity network.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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