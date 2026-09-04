Reckless driving incidents fall by 38% across Africa – Yango report

The newly presented ride-hailing service's report links reductions in safety-related incidents to updated privacy technology, anti-fraud systems and 24/7 emergency response across Africa

Yango Ride, a ride-hailing service and part of the global tech company Yango Group, today published regional findings from its 2024–2025 Safety Report, documenting the technology and support systems that make mobility experience safer for passengers and partner drivers across Africa.

During 2024–2025, the implementation of updated driving style analysis and speed control measures led to 38% reduction in reckless driving incidents across the African region. In Côte d'Ivoire reckless driving incidents declined by 35%, in Zambia — by 49%, in Angola — by 34%, and in Senegal — by 33%.

Data from 2026 reveals that following the continued rollout of privacy-protecting call technologies, post-trip contact complaints decreased by 11% in Côte d'Ivoire, 22% in Angola, 8% in Senegal and 4% in Zambia.

Urgent support operates 24/7 across all markets — technology helps identify urgent requests, while trained specialists retain responsibility for reviewing circumstances and making decisions. In 90% of urgent cases globally, a trained specialist targets to make first contact within 5 minutes.

Technology across every stage of the ride

These results reflect a safety framework that operates before, during, and after each trip. Before a ride begins, identity and document verification — including driver's licence checks, recurring selfie controls, and anti-fraud systems — determines who can access the service.

During the ride, passengers and partner drivers can access a Safety Center with an option to share route details with trusted contacts, contact urgent support in case of a conflict and use the SOS-button to contact local emergency services.

The driving style analysis and GPS speed monitoring identify repeated unsafe behaviour and trigger proportionate action, from warnings to removal from the platform after the ride. After each trip a partner driver and a passenger have an option to fulfill the form and give feedback on each other that influences their rating.

In-app calling keeps communication within protected channels, so neither side needs to share a personal phone number. The reductions in post-trip contact complaints seen in Côte d'Ivoire, Angola, Senegal and Zambia reflect the direct effect of these technologies on unwanted contact after a ride.

"A 38% reduction in reckless driving incidents across Africa didn't come from one feature or one market solution — it's the product of technology applied consistently, combined with the expertise and local knowledge our teams bring in each country. That same framework operates before, during, and after every ride, everywhere we work, and results like these are why we keep investing in prevention, detection, and support to ensure better experience for all the users", — comments Roman Karlash, Chief Executive of Yango Ride

Beyond the app: partnerships and community programmes

Yango Ride's safety results are not produced by technology alone. Across its markets, the service works with public institutions, road safety organisations, and local communities to extend the reach of its safety framework. In Angola, a Memorandum of Understanding with the Integrated Public Security Center provides a structured channel for cooperation on relevant incidents. In Zambia, the Safer Journeys to School initiative — developed with the Zambia Road Safety Trust — introduced physical road improvements and safety education at five schools in Lusaka, reaching approximately 8,000 learners.

The full Yango Ride Safety Report 2024–2025 is available at [link English, link French].

Note on methodology: Figures for grave traffic violations and reckless driving incidents are based on classified passenger reports submitted through the platform’s in-app channels. Rates are normalised per million trips to allow comparison across periods and regions.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.